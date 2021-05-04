Justin and Maryan Dantonio Memorial Scholarships Handed Out

The Justin and Maryan Dantonio Memorial Scholarships were handed out this week.

The funds for the academic grants are made possible from the Tribute to Mark Dantonio at Zanesville City School’s 200th anniversary celebration in 2018.

This year’s honorees are Callie Buchanan, who will study political science, Meya Derwalter-Nutter who will study biology, Emmah Kronenbitter, who will study biochemistry, Thomas Reed who will be in pre-medicine, Jack Tysinger, who will study electrical engineering and Brayden Ziemer, who will study civil engineering.

Each student will receive a $1000 scholarship.