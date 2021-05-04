Governor DeWine Issues New Nursing Home Order for Staff Members

COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted provided the following updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LONG-TERM CARE/NURSING FACILITY TESTING ORDER

Governor DeWine announced Monday that a new Ohio Department of Health order will exempt fully vaccinated staff in nursing homes and assisted living facilities from routine testing. Staff members who are not fully vaccinated will be required to be tested twice a week.

An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

HOMEBOUND VACCINATION PLAN

The Ohio Department of Aging and Ohio Department of Health have developed a homebound vaccination playbook for organizations working to ensure homebound individuals have access to the vaccine. By utilizing existing Rapid Response Teams, Ohio can deliver the vaccine where it is needed.

That playbook is available on the coronavirus website at coronavirus.ohio.gov. If you are a homebound individual or know a homebound individual who would like a vaccine, please contact your Area Agency on Aging at 1-866-243-5678.

WOLSTEIN WALK-INS

Ohio’s mass vaccination center at the Wolstein Center in downtown Cleveland continues to accept walk-ins to the clinic. Last week, 2,000 walk-ins were vaccinated.

Of the total vaccinated at the Wolstein Center last week, approximately 44 percent of those vaccinated were minorities and approximately 68 percent live in targeted high social-vulnerability zip codes.

The clinic is open 7 days a week, and walk-ins are accepted from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments are also available in advance by visiting GetTheShot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH.

The Cleveland Indians are offering discounts on tickets for anyone who has been vaccinated at the Wolstein Center or any other vaccination location. Fans can get $5 off regular priced Upper Box and Upper Reserved tickets if they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This offer is only available online for series against the Cincinnati Reds May 7 – 9, Chicago Cubs May 11 – 12, and Minnesota Twins May 21 – 23.

The Reds are also offering discounted View Level tickets for $10 for fans who show their COVID-19 vaccination card with at least one shot complete. The offer is valid at Great American Ball Park ticket windows for Monday-Thursday games through June.

IN-DEMAND JOBS WEEK

Lt. Governor Husted provided remarks from the Southern Hills Career and Technical Center in Georgetown where he was visiting for a signing day as part of In-Demand Jobs Week.

The Lt. Governor, who also serves as Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, made various stops in and around the Cincinnati region today in recognition of In-Demand Jobs Week. The visits worked to promote the state’s efforts to champion career, technical, and vocational education while highlighting both in-demand and critical jobs.

Follow along throughout In-Demand Jobs Week on social media at #InDemandOhio.

