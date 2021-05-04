Genesis HealthCare Modifies Visitation Policy

Genesis HealthCare System has modified its visitation policy during COVID-19 to enable patients to have more flexibility with visitors due to the declining number of COVID-19 cases in our area.

Effective Monday, May 3, patients are allowed two visitors in their room at a time, including patients in the Critical Care Unit (CCU). All visitors must wear a mask, maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet, and wash hands frequently. Visitors should enter through the Main Entrance at Genesis Hospital and check in at the Information Desk. Patients who are COVID-19 positive or are in quarantine are not permitted visitors to protect everyone’s health.

The visitation policy remains the same for other areas of the hospital. Non-COVID-19 patients in the Emergency Department (ED) may have two visitors, and patients who are in Basic Care in the ED may have one visitor. Patients in the Labor & Delivery and Post-partum nursing units are allowed two visitors. Visitation for Morrison House and hospice patients, as well as patients who are at the end of life, has not changed with three visitors permitted, among other guidelines.

Some restrictions still apply, such as only one person may accompany patients who are having surgery or procedures, and only one visitor is permitted for patients at Genesis physicians’ offices. More details on the visitation policy can be found at genesishcs.org/covid19.