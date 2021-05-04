Community Youth Foundation concludes its first 5K

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Community Youth Foundation held its first ever You Matter 5K on Sunday.

The 5K was originally planned for 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was rescheduled. The CYF partnered with I AM a Warrior Against Suicide for the event.

“In 2019, the member of the Community Youth Foundation wanted to come up with some kind of community event that would promote wellness and mental health awareness and around the same time I AM A Warrior Against Suicide wanted to include young people and the conversation about being open with our mental health struggles,” CYF Adviser Christy Rahrig said.

The 5K was held at The Collegial Woods Trail. About 50 people took part in the race/walk. All the proceeds went towards CYF and I AM A Warrior to help them place more signs in the county and other counties to spread their message.

“It was a very positive event, very good vibes and energy from the people there. There were a lot of good attitudes. People were just happy to be there. The weather was fantastic and it was all just to promote a really good cause and to help I AM A Warrior Against Suicide spread their message that there is hope and help,” Rahrig said.

The CYF hopes to host another 5K in the future.

For more information on the foundation, visit MCCF.org. For more information and helpful resources, visit the I AM A Warrior Against Suicide website at Iamawarrior.us.