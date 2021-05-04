Chicago faces Carolina, seeks to stop 5-game skid

Chicago Blackhawks (22-24-6, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (35-10-7, first in the Central Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -240, Blackhawks +201; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago aims to end its five-game losing streak when the Blackhawks take on Carolina.

The Hurricanes are 35-10-7 against the rest of their division. Carolina is 12th in the NHL with 32.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Blackhawks are 22-24-6 in division games. Chicago has converted on 22.4% of power-play opportunities, recording 37 power-play goals.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas leads the Hurricanes with a plus-25 in 49 games this season. Sebastian Aho has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 47 total assists and has 62 points. Alex DeBrincat has 9 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-0-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower body).

Blackhawks: Adam Boqvist: out for season (wrist), Calvin de Haan: day to day (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.