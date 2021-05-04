Updated on Monday, 3 May 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT

TUESDAY: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the morning, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 78°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the evening and overnight, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts around an inch possible.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early morning, and then gradually tapering off during the late morning. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 67°. Breezy, with west winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight, and then partly cloudy skies towards sunrise. Lows around 38°. Breezy, with northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the morning and early afternoon will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 65°. Northwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 42°.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 38°.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 64°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 64°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 48°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 68°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L1 – is present located near Wichita Falls, TX with a minimum central pressure of 999 mb. Further to the north, a second area of low pressure – L1A – is located near Davenport, IA. Connecting both L1 and L1A is a cold front which is moving towards the Mississippi River Valley. A stationary front also extends eastwards from L1A whilst a secondary warm front is moving through northern Ohio.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be likely as we head into the early evening hours. After sunset, I am expecting that the scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will taper off a bit, resulting in isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. In addition, attention will have to be given to the possibility of some strong to severe thunderstorm activity across southern Indiana as some of that may try to move into southwestern Ohio late tonight. Otherwise; expect partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the region around 57° – 61°.

By Tuesday Morning, L1A will be up around Sarnia, ON whilst L1 will be located down in northern Arkansas. The cold front will likely begin to enter into Ohio, however it’s forward speed will likely begin to slow down. While isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible in our region during the morning hours, additional rain showers and thunderstorms will likely develop along and around the frontal boundary during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies with highs around 76° – 80°, and rather muggy.

The frontal boundary will slowly drift southeast as we head into Tuesday Night. This will allow for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to remain our region during the evening and overnight hours. By sunrise, the cold front will likely pull far enough east that the precipitation activity will likely begin to taper off, though some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms may still be around early Wednesday Morning.

As the precipitation tapers down on Wednesday, partly cloudy skies will remain the theme. Highs on Wednesday will likely be up around 65° – 69° with breezy conditions as winds will gust upwards of 30 mph from the northwest.

A quick moving upper level trough will push through the region as we head into Thursday. At the surface, this will likely translate to a weak area of low pressure pushing a few rain showers through our region, especially on Thursday Night.

Afterwards, things may remain active as another system tries to move up towards our region as we head towards the weekend.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

