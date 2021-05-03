Sports Betting Line

|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-134
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+119
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-192
|Milwaukee
|+168
|L.A. Dodgers
|-179
|at
|CHICAGO
|+163
|N.Y. Mets
|-192
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+168
|at MIAMI
|-141
|Arizona
|+110
|San Francisco
|-135
|at
|COLORADO
|+110
|at SAN DIEGO
|-233
|Pittsburgh
|+175
|American League
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-116
|Houston
|+101
|at BOSTON
|-175
|Detroit
|+140
|at MINNESOTA
|-154
|Texas
|+139
|at KANSAS CITY
|-141
|Cleveland
|+128
|at L.A. ANGELS
|-141
|Tampa
|Bay
|+128
|at OAKLAND
|-118
|Toronto
|+104
|at SEATTLE
|-132
|Baltimore
|+118
|Interleague
|Chicago White Sox
|-117
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+104
|NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Charlotte
|5½
|(216½)
|at
|DETROIT
|Phoenix
|8½
|(214½)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at MILWAUKEE
|2
|(241½)
|Brooklyn
|at MIAMI
|3½
|(214½)
|Dallas
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3½
|(234½)
|Golden
|State
|Sacramento
|5½
|(230½)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|at LA CLIPPERS
|8½
|(221½)
|Toronto
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-237
|Chicago
|+198
|Pittsburgh
|-162
|at
|PHILADELPHIA+136
|Boston
|-243
|at
|NEW
|JERSEY
|+199
|NY Islanders
|-272
|at
|BUFFALO
|+224
|Edmonton
|-189
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+160
