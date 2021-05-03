Rockies game against Giants postponed due to rain

Sports
Associated Press16

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies postponed Monday’s game against San Francisco due to rain expected to last throughout the night.

The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader Tuesday. The first game will be at 5:40 p.m. EDT and the second one will start no later than 45 minutes after the first game. Both games will be seven innings.

The forecast for Monday night called for rain and cooler temperatures. It was scheduled to be around 43 degrees at first pitch.

Germán Márquez was slated to start Monday night for the Rockies. The Giants were scheduled to counter with Aaron Sanchez.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Magic coach Clifford clears protocols, to return Wednesday

Associated Press

Dodger downer: Pitcher Dustin May to have Tommy John surgery

Associated Press

Browns take chance on Malik McDowell, DT with troubled past

Associated Press