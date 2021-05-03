Rambo Memorial Health Center to give out 100 Air Conditioner Units

Natalie Comer70

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- If you’re a Muskingum County resident and have a respiratory diagnosis, you may qualify for a free air conditioner from Rambo Memorial Health Center.

Rambo is giving out 100 air conditioners tomorrow, May 4. Residents must have a prescription from their health care provider stating their diagnosis as well as meet the Federal Poverty Guidelines at 200% or less. 

“Air quality is the biggest concern. When it starts to get warm out, what do we do? We open up our windows and then pollen comes in, dust comes in and those things affect people’s breathing. A lot of times, it’s your inside air quality that affects you just as much as your outside air quality,” RN Shannon Bell said.

Residents can call Rambo at (740)-452-5401, ask questions and see if they are eligible for an air conditioner. In addition, you must not have received an air conditioner from Rambo or the community Action agency in the last three years. 

“We are a true community nursing respiratory clinic, so as much that we can do to help out people here in Muskingum County that have respiratory disease, then that’s our mission… We do projects throughout the year, but this is our project for warm weather,” Bell said.

Air conditioner units are 5000 BTU’s, large enough for one small room. If received, residents will pick them up at Home Depot.

