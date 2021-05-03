Over 60 Million Items to Access at Library

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Library Systems has added over 60 million items to check out thanks to its partnership with SearchOhio and OhioLINK.

Library card holders can now search for books and other items from different libraries in Ohio. 

“It just gives access to our patrons to a ton of different items and materials. That’s one of the things we learned the most during some of our community feedback sessions, is that people wanted more items to check out and more selection,” MCLS Marketing and Community Relations Director Sean Fennell said.

Finding books from other public and academic libraries is easy, by starting on the MCLS website.

“Always start with our catalog, just the way you would search for any item that you want from the public library. If we do not have it, then you can go into SearchOhio or OhioLINK and request the item from another library,” Fennell said.

After requesting books, readers can choose which MCLS library location they want the items to arrive at. Items arrive within 7-10 business days of your request. 

