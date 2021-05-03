Northwestern promotes Polisky to replace Phillips as AD

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern promoted longtime deputy athletic director Mike Polisky to replace Jim Phillips as athletic director on Monday.

A Chicago-area native, Polisky joined Northwestern in 2010 after working for the Arena Football League’s Chicago Rush and American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves. He worked closely with Phillips in branding and strategy and helped develop the “Chicago’s Big Ten Team” marketing campaign.

“Over the last 11 years I’ve had the honor of working for the best and brightest student-athletes in college athletics, alongside the most impressive group of coaches and staff in the industry, at one of the most remarkable institutions of higher education in the world,” said Polisky, whose official title is vice president for athletics and recreation.

President Morton Schapiro cited Northwestern’s “unprecedented successes” as well as Polisky’s long tenure at the school and his “integrity and wisdom.”

Phillips had been the school’s AD since 2008, leading the athletic department through a period of success in competition and growth in facilities before he was hired as the Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner in December. He finished work at Northwestern in February.