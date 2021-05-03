Updated on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

TODAY: AM Rain Likely. PM Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Breezy & Warm. High 72°

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms. Breezy & Mild. High 60°

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Breezy & Warm. High 75°

DISCUSSION:

Likely rain this morning, will give way to more scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. A couple of stronger wind gusts will be possible from thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, along with breezy and warm conditions, as highs climb back into the lower 70s.

More scattered showers and storms will continue into the first half of the overnight, and begin to taper off after midnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with lows around 60.

More scattered showers and storms will be with us on Tuesday, as a cold front moves in, with strong to severe storms possible. Damaging winds and large hail look to be the primary concerns, along with heavy rain. Temperatures will be a touch warmer, with highs in the mid 70s on Tuesday.

Behind the front, cooler air will begin to move in for the end of the week. Highs will only top off around 60 by Thursday, and may not even reach 60 by Friday. Shower chances will linger into the end of the work week as well.

Mom’s weekend will be slightly warmer, as highs top off in the lower 60s on Saturday and into the upper 60s on Sunday. More rain will be on the way late Saturday into Mother’s Day.

Have a Great Monday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com