White Sox outfielder Robert exits with strained hip

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert exited Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Indians with a strained right hip flexor.

Robert fell to the ground after beating out an infield single to third base in the first inning. He was helped off the field while putting no weight on his right leg. X-rays were negative, and he will be evaluated Monday.

Adam Eaton replaced Robert as a pinch-runner and moved to right field while Leury García took over in center.

The 23-year-old Robert is is batting .316 this season.

The White Sox are already without slugging left fielder Eloy Jiménez, who is expected to miss five to six months after rupturing his left pectoral tendon trying to make a leaping grab during an exhibition game March 24 against Oakland. He underwent surgery March 30.

Outfielder Adam Engel also is on the injured list with a strained right hamstring.



