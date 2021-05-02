Eflin expected to start for Philadelphia against New York

New York Mets (10-11, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (13-14, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (1-3, 5.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Phillies: Zach Eflin (1-1, 3.58 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -109, Mets -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Phillies Sunday.

The Phillies are 7-7 against teams from the NL East. Philadelphia has slugged .369 this season. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .615 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Mets have gone 8-5 against division opponents. New York has hit 16 home runs this season, the lowest total in the MLB. Pete Alonso leads the team with five, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The Mets won the last meeting 5-4. Trevor May earned his second victory and Michael Conforto went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for New York. Hector Neris registered his third loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 15 extra base hits and is batting .231.

Alonso leads the Mets with eight extra base hits and is batting .263.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.52 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Mets: 3-7, .217 batting average, 2.99 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Roman Quinn: (covid-related), Bryce Harper: (face), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed), Jean Segura: (right quad).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (undisclosed), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.