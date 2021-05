The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol has charged an area man with his sixth Operating a Vehicle While Impaired offense.

Troopers say Saturday morning 60-year-old Jeffrey Matson of Zanesville was traveling west on US 22. The Patrol says Matson was stopped for a left of center violation and through further investigation, it was found that Matson was impaired by alcohol.

Troopers charged Matson with Left of Center and OVI in a filing with Muskingum County Court.