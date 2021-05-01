Crash involving minivan, car kills 3, injures 2 kids, man

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A crash involving a car and a minivan killed three women and injured three other people, including two children who were critically injured, authorities said.

The Dayton Daily News reported that that the car was headed north on Route 4 in German Township at about 4 p.m. Friday when it went off the right side of the road, overcorrected and went across the road, colliding with a southbound minivan.

The Montgomery County coroner said Saturday that reports that 31-year-old Katie Roberts and her 61-year-old mother Rebecca were pronounced dead along with 26-year-old Ashley Mance. All were Germantown residents, the coroner said.

Chief Joseph Andzik of the township police force told the paper that two children he described as “school-age” were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital in critical condition. A man was also taken to a local hospital, but his condition wasn’t immediately known, the chief said.

Another vehicle that may have been involved left the scene and was being sought, Andzik said. Anyone with information was asked to contact Germantown Police at 937-885-7215.