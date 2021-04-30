Zane State College hosts STEM Career Exploration Event next week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Zane State College is hosting its first women in STEM Open House event next week at the Advanced Science and Technology Center.

On Tuesday May 4 from 8 to 11 a.m., the community is invited to attend this special career exploration opportunity. A panel will feature women leaders from ZSC who will tell their stories about working in STEM. The event encourages young women to attend who potentially want to pursue a career in the STEM field.

“A lot of times women don’t think that they are capable and we want to make sure that they know there are women succeeding in the field, so we want to make sure they are capable and show them all the hands-on experience that we have available on campus,” Zane State College recruitment coordinator Murphie Rambo said.

The event will also include a tour of the STEM labs and a hands-on activity, which will include making a basketball catapult.

“A lot of times when you talk about college careers, they can’t relate it back to an actual hands on experience, so you want to see what the end product will be. This is kind of like a beginning and an end, so you can have the experience in that field, that day, so you know whether or not it interests you,” Rambo said.

Zane State College offers its only bachelors program in STEM, The Bachelor of Applied Science in Electrical Engineering Technology. ZSC hopes attendees will leave the event feeling inspired to pursue a career in STEM.