The Barn Expands Patio to Welcome more Customers

Local News
Natalie Comer53

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This time last year many local businesses were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As businesses have opened up and with guidelines and regulations still in effect, The Barn continues to serve the public safely.

The Barn owner Jim Watson said it was a challenging time last year but the community has been supportive since the beginning.

“I’m really appreciative of the community for being on our side as a locally owned business as well as trying to support other locally owned businesses… I think seeing those folks come in and seeing their enjoyment of experience when they’re here is probably the most enjoyable part,” Watson said.

With a limited capacity and socially distance mandates, The Barn extended its outdoor dining area to welcome in more customers. In addition, The Barn has several music shows lined up for this summer. 

“We have some expanded patio area out there so people can enjoy the outside now that we’re getting to where we have nice days and things like that, so we’re excited about that and we’re also going to continue to have local music,” Watson said

To see what events are scheduled at The Barn, visit its website or Facebook page. 

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Natalie Comer
Natalie Comer
Natalie grew up in Martinsburg, WV and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Journalism emphasizing in broadcast. During her time at WVU, she worked and interned with WVU Athletics Video, where she helped with video production on game days. Her senior year of college, she was the Sports Reporter/Anchor for “WVU News,” an Emmy-award winning newscast produced by journalism students. Natalie is a huge sports fanatic. She is a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, but when it comes to football, she cheers on the LA Rams. Her dream job is to be a reporter in the NHL.

Related Posts

Zane State College hosts STEM Career Exploration Event next week

Natalie Comer

Bowling Teams available for Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowling Fundraiser

Natalie Comer

Red Cross to host Virtual Event to Honor Front Line Workers

Natalie Comer