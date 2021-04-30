Red Cross to host Virtual Event to Honor Front Line Workers

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Central and Southern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross will be hosting a special event next week in honor of the inspiring front line workers.

The “Power of a Hero” live stream event will feature and highlight front line workers from the community. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Cross has continued serving people in need.

“Because of our mission, everybody in the Red Cross knows that we had to continue doing what we do to make sure that we’re saving lives, so we all buckled down and looked for ways to make sure that we continue our services,” executive director of East Central Ohio Red Cross Rod Cook said.

Frontline workers in law enforcement, health care and community impact volunteers are a few stories that will be presented.

“Some of these stories are just absolutely amazing and very powerful, so I think after watching or participating in this event, people will be inspired to try to do more to help others,” Cook said.

In addition to the virtual ceremony, a silent auction will be available. The silent auction will be available starting Monday, May 3 and the virtual event will begin on Friday, May 7 at 7:00 p.m. Visit the Central and Southern Ohio Region American Red Cross website to find the auction and live event.