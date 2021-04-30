New Jersey faces Philadelphia on 6-game road skid

New Jersey Devils (16-27-7, seventh in the East Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-21-7, sixth in the East Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -160, Devils +130

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hits the road against Philadelphia looking to break its six-game road losing streak.

The Flyers are 22-21-7 in division games. Philadelphia has given up 41 power-play goals, killing 72.8% of opponent chances.

The Devils are 16-27-7 in division play. New Jersey has given up 40 power-play goals, killing 69.9% of opponent chances.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakub Voracek leads the Flyers with 31 assists and has 40 points this season. Sean Couturier has 7 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Ryan Murray leads the Devils with a plus-three in 42 games this season. Yegor Sharangovich has 9 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Devils: 2-7-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .864 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out for season (hip), Carter Hart: out for season (left knee), Shayne Gostisbehere: out (mcl).

Devils: Jonas Siegenthaler: day to day (covid-19 protocol), Andreas Johnsson: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.