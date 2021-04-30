McCullers leads Astros over Rays 9-2, 1st meeting since ALCS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. struck out nine in seven shutout innings, and the Houston Astros beat Tampa Bay 9-2 Friday night in the first meeting of the teams since the Rays won Game 7 of last year’s AL Championship Series.

Michael Brantley and Carlos Correa had four hits each, and Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer for the Astros, who have won seven of nine following a 1-9 skid.

McCullers (2-1) won for the first time in four starts since April 3, giving up three hits and three walks while throwing a season-high 111 pitches.

Bregman’s fourth home run this season came with Brantley on base in a 35-pitch third inning against starter Ryan Yarbrough. Brantley, Bregman, Yordan Álvarez and Correa had consecutive hits in the three-run inning that put the Astros up 4-0.

Aledmys Díaz had two of Houston’s 15 hits and drove in drove in four runs.

Yarbrough (1-3) gave up five runs and nine hits in six innings, striking out five.

Willy Adames drove in Tampa Bay’s runs with a bases-loaded single in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: RHP Andre Scrubb (sore right shoulder) was activated from the injured list and pitched the ninth inning. … RHP Peter Solomon was optioned to the alternate training site Thursday to open a roster spot.

Rays: LHP Rich Hill was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list, but the Rays are hopeful he can start Sunday’s game. . . . 1B-OF Yoshi Tsutsugo was 0 for 3 with a walk after spending one day on the list.

UP NEXT

RHP José Urquidy (1-2, 4.67) will make his sixth start of the season for Houston on Saturday against LHP Josh Fleming (1-2, 1.23 ) or an opener.

___

