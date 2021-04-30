Hall of Famer Alomar fired by MLB over sexual misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Fame second baseman Roberto Alomar has been fired as a consultant by Major League Baseball and placed on the league’s ineligible list after an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the firing Friday, saying in a statement that a baseball industry employee reported an incident earlier this year involving Alomar from 2014. The league hired an external legal firm to investigate the matter.

“Having reviewed all of the available evidence from the now completed investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Alomar violated MLB’s policies, and that termination of his consultant contract and placement on MLB’s ineligible list are warranted,” Manfred said.

MLB said it would not provide further details on the investigation to protect the individual who came forward.

Alomar also lost his position as a special assistant with the Toronto Blue Jays. The club said in a statement it is severing ties with Alomar immediately, including removing him from their Level of Excellence and taking down his banner from Rogers Centre.

Alomar said on Twitter that he was “disappointed, surprised, and upset” by MLB’s decision.

“With the current social climate, I understand why Major League Baseball has taken the position they have,” he wrote. “My hope is that this allegation can be heard in a venue that will allow me to address the accusation directly. I will continue to spend my time helping kids pursue their baseball dreams. I will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the Board at the Hall of Fame, said the Hall was “shocked and saddened” by Alomar’s actions, but said his plaque will remain on display. Alomar was inducted in 2011.

“His enshrinement reflects his eligibility and the perspective of the BBWAA voters at that time,” she said in a statement.

The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum also said it would not revoke his status as an inductee, but it did ban him from future Hall events and said it would no longer be associated with him or his foundation.

Alomar was a 12-time All-Star over 17 seasons with the San Diego Padres, Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks. He was known as a slick fielder, winning 10 Gold Gloves, and also for his temper — he infamously spat in umpire John Hirschbeck’s face, earning a five-game ban in 1996.

