Funeral Set for Former Muskingum County Court Judge

Local News Stories
George Hiotis357

A well-known retired area Judge has died.

  92-year-old Tom Payne passed away Thursday just before 9:00 a.m.

  During his career Payne was the Muskingum County assistant prosecutor under Richard Bridwell in the early 1960’s.  He joined the law firm of Jones, Goldcamp and Funk in 1965 and partnered with Mary Vashti Funk and Carl Funk until his retirement in 2018. 

He served as Muskingum County Court Judge for 25 years.  He was very proud of performing over 2,600 marriages during his time on the bench. 

Calling hours are set for Tuesday May 4th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.   Payne will be laid to rest with Full Military Honors at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in New Concord.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
George Hiotis
George Hiotis

Related Posts

Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Secrest

Carolyn Fleegle

County Officials Discuss CHIP Grant

Natalie Comer

Carr Center Cake Auction Comes to an End

Natalie Comer