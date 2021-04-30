Ex-homeless man with golden voice drops Ohio governor bid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A once-homeless Ohio man whose smooth radio voice made him an Internet sensation a decade ago has canceled plans for a long-shot bid for governor.

Ted Williams said in a statement that he was “sorry to be the bearer of bad news and bringing a halt to all the laughter and the shock but I am not running for Ohio governor or any other political office,” WJW in Cleveland reported Friday.

Ultimately, he said, the run was “just an idea” and the timing was not right.

Williams announced his plans to seek the seat on Scott Spears’ “Now” radio program on WWGH-FM in Marion earlier this year. He picked the same station to announce an unlikely bid for president in 2015.

Williams was propelled into the spotlight in 2011 after he turned on the deeply resonant voice he was advertising with a sign while panhandling alongside a highway ramp in video captured by The Columbus Dispatch. The video’s millions of views led to national television appearances and earned Williams numerous voice-over jobs.

Williams exits the contest for the seat held by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who is expected to seek re-election next year. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley has announced she’s running as a Democrat.