Columbus visits Carolina following shutout win

Columbus Blue Jackets (16-25-10, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (33-10-7, first in the Central Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -304, Blue Jackets +240

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host Columbus after the Blue Jackets shut out Detroit 1-0. Elvis Merzlikins earned the victory in the net for Columbus after collecting 41 saves.

The Hurricanes are 33-10-7 in division play. Carolina ranks 12th in the NHL with 32.1 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Blue Jackets are 16-25-10 against the rest of their division. Columbus has scored 16 power-play goals, converting on 14.7% of chances.

Carolina took down Columbus 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on March 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 21 goals and has 51 points. Nino Niederreiter has four goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 15 goals and has 38 points. Jack Roslovic has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-1-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 1-7-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Petr Mrazek: day to day (lower body), Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.