Bowling Teams available for Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowling Fundraiser

Natalie Comer

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville is looking for bowling teams for its upcoming Bowl for Kids Sake fundraiser.

The three-day event will take place on May 5, 6 and 7 at the Sunrise Bowling Center. The registration deadline has been extended and the organization is still looking to fill up all the bowling lanes.

“We’re really excited to get everybody together for this first in-person event in over a year in our community and really work and collect as much money and raise as much money as we can to impact the youth,” BBBSZ executive director Katie Mainini said.

Teams can be from four to six bowlers, with an in-person capacity of 96 teams. There are two lane times available per day, 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

“We have some bigs and littles bowling alongside our community all stars this year in the lanes, so they’re actually scheduled into the event as well. Again, we’re getting really close to capacity, but there are still some lanes available if people are interested,” Mainini said.

If you’re interested in sponsoring or forming a bowling team, visit the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Zanesville website or call (740)-453-7300.

