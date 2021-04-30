Updated on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

TODAY: Partly Sunny. PM Spotty Showers. Windy. Cooler. High 60°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Areas of Frost. Breezy. Low 33°

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. High 66°

DISCUSSION:

A partly sunny, windy and cool end to the month of April across SE Ohio. Spotty shower chances will be with us as well, mainly during the mid to late afternoon, as a weak cold front moves through the region. Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph will be possible late this morning through the afternoon.

Skies will become partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight, along with colder temperatures, as lows drop into the lower 30s. Areas of frost will be possible late tonight into the early morning on Saturday.

We will begin the month of May on a mostly sunny note, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. More warmth will filter in for Sunday, with highs warming back into the upper 70s, under partly sunny skies, along with a spotty shower chance.

More rain and unsettled weather will move into the region as we head into the start of the new work week across SE Ohio. Rain chances will increase on Monday, then drop off by Tuesday, but then pick back up on Wednesday, then drop off by Wednesday. Temperatures will also see ups and downs as we head into next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday, then they will drop into the mid 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!

