2 pedestrians struck and killed by fire truck in Ohio

MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — Two pedestrians were struck and killed by a fire truck as it backed up at the scene of a mobile home fire in Ohio, authorities said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Karolyn Reed and William Reed, both 72, were killed shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday when a Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department pumper truck struck them near Marietta in southern Ohio.

Both were pronounced dead by the Washington County coroner.

The Highway Patrol is investigating. No additional information has been made available.