Two Suspects Charged Following Zanesville Homicide

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A news conference was held Thursday morning with an update on the homicide that occurred in Zanesville on Tuesday.

Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury released the names of the two suspects and victim.

23-year-old Jayla Wyatt was found dead in her apartment when police arrived at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday. Police received a phone call from a resident of the apartment stating he came home and found her lying on the ground, appearing to look deceased. She was shot with a firearm.

20-year-old Tristaney Baker is believed to be the shooting suspect. 23-year-old Devin McKnelly was in the area when the shooting occurred. Coury said McKnelly is believed to be the one who drove himself and Baker to the apartment and back to Columbus.

“Tristaney Baker is charged with one count of murder and is being held on a two million dollar bond and Devin McKnelly is charged with two counts of obstructing justice a felony of third degree and being held on a one million dollar bond,” Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury said.

Both suspects were apprehended together in Columbus on Wednesday morning. They are being held in the Franklin County Jail.

“Within 12 hours we had two people in custody. You know, it’s about getting retribution for Jayla Wyatt. Nobody deserves to die in an apartment at the age of 23-years-old. She is a mother of two children, she’s a daughter, she’s an aunt. She had a full life ahead of her and we just want to make sure that we bring justice to her,” Coury said.

Coury said it’s unclear what all led up to the shooting, but he believes that Baker and Wyatt were acquaintances and an argument had occurred.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Coury gave thanks to all the officers of the Zanesville Police Department as well as the corporation with the Columbus Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Zanesville Corner, Licking County Corner, Muskingum County Sheriff’s Department, Muskingum and Licking County Prosecuting Office and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

23-year-old Devin McKnelly

20-year-old Tristaney C. Baker



