Rodón strikes out 12, White Sox beat slumping Tigers 3-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Rodón struck out a career-high 12 in six innings and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 3-1 Thursday in a doubleheader opener, the Tigers’ 11th loss in 13 games.

Rodón (4-0) made his first home start since pitching a no-hitter against Cleveland on April 14. He allowed two hits and walked one, and his ERA rose from 0.48 to 0.72.

Rodón gave up a run in the fourth, just his second earned run allowed this season, when Robbie Grossman singled leading off, stole second and came home on Jonathan Schoop’s two-out double.

Rodón struck out seven of his first nine batters, including five straight. He has 30 strikeouts in 25 innings this season.

Liam Hendriks got three straight outs for his fifth save in seven chances, finishing the opening game of a doubleheader of seven-inning games under pandemic rules. The doubleheader was caused by a rainout Wednesday.

Chicago has won five of six.

Casey Mize (1-3) lost his third straight start, giving up three runs, four hits and three walks in six innings. Detroit has lost six of seven, dropping to a major league worst 8-17.

Chicago’s first three batters reached on the fifth on a single and two walks. Billy Hamilton hit a tying groundout, and Leury García hit the next pitch for a two-run single.

In the second game, right-hander Dylan Cease (0-0) was to start for the White Sox against left-hander Matthew Boyd (2-2).

EXTRA GUYS

Chicago recalled INF Danny Mendick from the alternate training site and Detroit recalled OF Derek Hill.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: JaCoby Jones slammed into the center-field wall after catching Adam Eaton’s first-inning drive but remained in the game.

White Sox: OF Luis Robert was recalled from the COVID-19 injured list before the game and LHP Garrett Crochet (upper back strain) was placed on 10-day injured list, a move retroactive to Monday. Robert, who did not play in the first game, had reported flu-like symptoms Monday.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Tarik Skubal (0-3, 5.21) faces RHP Gerrit Cole (3-1, 1.71) on Friday to open a series at the Yankees.

White Sox: LHP Dallas Keuchel (1-0, 4.32) starts Friday at home against Cleveland RHP Shane Bieber (2-2, 2.48).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports