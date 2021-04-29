Man United beats Roma 6-2, on course for Europa League final

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United handed Roma another heavy beating at Old Trafford, winning 6-2 Thursday thanks to doubles from Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes to move in sight of the Europa League final.

Fourteen years after getting thrashed 7-1 in the Champions League quarterfinals, Roma imploded again at the home of the English team after leading 2-1 at halftime in the first leg of the semifinals.

Cavani scored two of United’s five second-half goals, with Fernandes adding a penalty to his brilliantly taken first-half opener before Paul Pogba and substitute Mason Greenwood also netted.

United now looks set to end their struggles in the semifinals of major competitions, having lost at this stage on four occasions in the past 16 months alone — including to Sevilla in last season’s Europa League.

The other semifinal is more finely poised, with Villarreal leading Arsenal 2-1 heading into next week’s second legs.

Roma will bemoan its misfortune with injuries, with midfielder Jordan Veretout, goalkeeper Pau Lopez and wing back Leonardo Spinazzola forced off inside the opening 37 minutes. That meant under-pressure manager Paulo Fonseca was unable to make a substitution after halftime.

