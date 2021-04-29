Colts add pass rusher with Kwity Paye at No. 21 overall

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts selected defensive end Kwity Paye of Michigan with the 21st overall pickin the NFL draft Thursday night, plugging a big hole on the roster.

General manager Chris Ballard has been trying to find a consistent, young pass rusher over his first four drafts with the Colts. He may have found an answer in Paye, a 6-foot-2, 261-pound edge rusher.

For Ballard, the selection was a trend-breaker. He had traded his first-round picks each of the past three years, moving down in 2018 and 2019 before dealing last year’s selection to San Francisco in exchange for All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

The Colts arescheduled to make one pick on Friday, No. 54 overall. Their third-round pick went to Philadelphia in exchange for quarterback Carson Wentz in March.

