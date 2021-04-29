Carr Center Cake Auction Comes to an End

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Today concluded the 35th Annual Carr Center Cake Auction at the Secrest Auditorium.

Many volunteers devoted their time into this year’s cake auction. Phone lines and text messages were constantly coming in throughout the day. Six volunteer workers were on the phones taking bids, and up to five people were assisting with ‘text to bid.’ This is the second year that the auction has used ‘text to bid,’ which has helped make the auction run smoother.

“It kind of spreads out the bids and gives people a more convenient way to bid,” Carr Center executive director Becky Clawson said.

This year’s cake auction hasn’t been a disappointment. Despite not having the cake auction last year and it being virtual this year, they raised $40,000 on the first day. At the end of the event, the volunteers and the Carr Center reflected on the two day fundraiser.

“We’re going to go back and just see what worked, what didn’t work and we’re hoping that we’ll be able to make some small tweaks and changes, but overall it’s been a really great cake auction,” Clawson said.

The total amount of money raised will be released later.