THURSDAY: Widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the morning, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 74°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming west at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than an inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the evening, and then a stray rain shower possible during the overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 47°. Breezy, with west winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, diminishing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the morning and early afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 65°. Breezy, with west winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, becoming northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 36°. Breezy, with northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, diminishing to 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Highs around 67°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 46°.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 76°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 54°.

MONDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 76°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 58°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 56°.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 72°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an elongated frontal boundary is located along a line from Lake Ontario, through central Illinois and towards Kansas City, MO and then down into Oklahoma City, OK. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure – L1 – is attached to the frontal boundary near Kansas City, MO with a minimum central pressure of 1007 mb. Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms have been present across our region for much of the late afternoon/early evening hours.

Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will remain possible as we head through the evening hours. This will be in response to the frontal boundary moving a bit closer towards our region, but still remaining just off to our north. Widespread rain showers and thunderstorms will be likely across the region as we head through the overnight hours as L1 begins to move into the Ohio River Valley while the frontal boundary begins to approach Columbus, OH. Otherwise; muggy conditions are likely for tonight with overnight lows likely not getting lower than 57° – 61°.

Widespread rain showers and thunderstorms will likely be around our region as we head into the morning hours on Tuesday. The frontal boundary will likely be readjusted in it’s overall positioning for a bit, however I am expecting that L1 will likely move through during the afternoon, and in doing so it will pull the frontal boundary through the remainder of Ohio. In doing so, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are likely to redevelop along and ahead of the frontal boundary. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies will likely work to keep temperatures down, and so for now I am expecting a high temperature on Thursday of 72° – 76°.

Isolated rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, may still be around our region early Thursday Evening, and then a stray rain shower will be possible during the overnight hours as a secondary front pushes through the region.

A stray rain shower or two will be possible on Friday, otherwise I am expecting breezy conditions with a northwest wind gusting upwards of 30 mph at times.

An area of high pressure will likely move into our region as we head into Friday Night. This will likely allow for mostly clear skies on Friday Night with overnight lows around 34° – 38°. High temperatures on Saturday are likely to be up around 65° – 69° with mostly clear skies likely continuing throughout the day.

A long frontal boundary will likely move into the region as we start off next work week. This will be accompanied by two upper level troughs which will likely move up Texas between Monday and Wednesday. This will allow for the possibility of rain showers and thunderstorms in our region.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

