Zverev beats Berankis to begin bid for 3rd Munich Open title

Sports
Associated Press19

MUNICH (AP) — Alexander Zverev began his bid for a third Munich Open title by beating Ricardas Berankis 6-2, 6-4 Wednesday in the second round.

The top-seeded Zverev, who won the tournament in 2017 and 2018, hit six aces, saved three of the five break points he faced and converted five of his own against his 89th-ranked opponent.

The sixth-ranked German will next face Ilya Ivashka in the quarterfinals. The 107th-ranked player from Belarus overcame American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald 6-7 (7), 6-1, 6-2. McDonald had upset sixth-seeded Dusan Lajovic on Tuesday.

Also, second-seeded Casper Ruud defeated Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-2 and John Millman progressed after opponent Guido Pella retired with injury while trailing 6-4, 2-0.

___

Associated Press

