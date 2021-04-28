Zanesville Police Investigate Homicide in Downtown

The Zanesville Police Department is investigating a homicide.

Chief Tony Coury says his officers received a call Tuesday about a body inside a residence at 46 South 6th Street. He says responding officers found a deceased 23-year-old female.

Chief Coury says at this time he is not releasing her identity. He did say that two people of interest are in custody in connection with the death.

Coury says Zanesville detectives worked with Columbus Police and Swat teams and a male and female were taken into custody in Franklin County overnight. The names of the suspects have not been released.

Chief Coury says a news conference will be held Thursday morning to release more details about the case.