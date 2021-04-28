Transportation Improvement District Board Meets to Discuss County Projects

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Transportation Improvement District Board met today to discuss potential projects that could exist in the future as well as projects recently completed.

The most recent being East Pointe Drive, a new resurfacing project which services Dollar General as a result of its expansion and the growth in new jobs.

“Another project is EastPointe Business Park, which will service AMG Vanadium, which is an investment that recently has come into our community, close to a $300 million investment, adding 100 new jobs to our community,” Port Authority executive director Matt Abbott said.

Many projects are ongoing in Muskingum County. Abbott said the future is bright, not only for Transportation Improvement Districts to get involved in projects, but capital investment in the community.

“We’ve leveraged over $18 million in funds in the past 20 years. Most notably, a grant loan combination for the construction of North Pointe Drive. It also has done projects of the access road for the new business park. We’ve done some work out on International Drive near The Wilds to enhance the access to their facility,” Abbott said.

Last year, $4.5 million was awarded in the form of 27 Transportation Improvement District (TID) grants in the state.