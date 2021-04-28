Sports Betting Line

MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -135 at ST. LOUIS +120 at ATLANTA OFF Chicago Cubs OFF L.A. Dodgers -157 at MILWAUKEE +139 at ARIZONA -148 Colorado +132 American League N.Y. Yankees -178 at BALTIMORE +156 Oakland -107 at TAMPA BAY -107 at HOUSTON OFF Seattle OFF Boston -132 at TEXAS +115 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -147 Detroit +133 NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Dallas at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Brooklyn Golden State 4 (234) at MINNESOTA Milwaukee 12 (235½) at HOUSTON New Orleans 10 (229½) at OKLAHOMA CITY at DENVER 6 (223½) Toronto NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -172 Dallas +146 at BOSTON -380 Buffalo +300 Philadelphia -130 at NEW JERSEY +110 at NY RANGERS -118 NY Islanders -101 at WASHINGTON -112 Pittsburgh -107 at CAROLINA -397 Detroit +316 at TORONTO -292 Vancouver +235 at MINNESOTA -136 St. Louis +113 Florida -161 at CHICAGO +137 at EDMONTON -145 Calgary +121

