Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press24
MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -135 at ST. LOUIS +120
at ATLANTA OFF Chicago Cubs OFF
L.A. Dodgers -157 at MILWAUKEE +139
at ARIZONA -148 Colorado +132
American League
N.Y. Yankees -178 at BALTIMORE +156
Oakland -107 at TAMPA BAY -107
at HOUSTON OFF Seattle OFF
Boston -132 at TEXAS +115
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -147 Detroit +133
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Dallas
at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Brooklyn
Golden State 4 (234) at MINNESOTA
Milwaukee 12 (235½) at HOUSTON
New Orleans 10 (229½) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at DENVER 6 (223½) Toronto
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -172 Dallas +146
at BOSTON -380 Buffalo +300
Philadelphia -130 at NEW JERSEY +110
at NY RANGERS -118 NY Islanders -101
at WASHINGTON -112 Pittsburgh -107
at CAROLINA -397 Detroit +316
at TORONTO -292 Vancouver +235
at MINNESOTA -136 St. Louis +113
Florida -161 at CHICAGO +137
at EDMONTON -145 Calgary +121

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

