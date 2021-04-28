Governor DeWine Announces Updated Public Health Orders

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Tuesday announced Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed the following public health orders:
- Addendum to Director’s Amended Order for Social Distancing, Facial Coverings, and Non-Congregating that does not require individuals who are fully-vaccinated to quarantine after exposure to someone with COVID-19, unless they live and work in a nursing home, long-term care facility, or other congregate care setting where those individuals are subject to CDC or other industry guidance.
- Amended Director’s Order Rescinding the Director’s Order to Limit Access to Ohio’s Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (ICF/IIDs) and Permit Visitation and directs facilities to follow all relevant guidance issued by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services regarding access to the facilities, visitation, and communal activities.
