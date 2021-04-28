Genesis announces plans for new medical facility in Coshocton





ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Genesis Healthcare System announced Wednesday that it will be breaking ground on a new $45,000,000 medical facility in Coshocton County.



In a Facebook Live presentation, Genesis President and CEO Matthew Perry unveiled plans for the new Genesis Coshocton Medical Center.

The 60,000 square foot facility will be located on State Route 36 and Airport Road in Coshocton.

Officials said the new facility is expected to open in 2023 and will create 200 full time positions.