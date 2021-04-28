Carr Center kicks off Cake Auction

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Today kicked off the 35th Annual Carr Center Cake Auction.

The mayor’s cake started the auction out with a cake certificate and an incentive of a courthouse print.

“The mayor himself is delivering donuts to the winner of that cake, which was Quality Care Partners… Hague Water went for about $340, their entry just now about five minutes ago. That included a $200 Bee Clean car wash gift certificate and 10 bags of salt for your water softener, so that was a really popular one,” Carr Center executive director Becky Clawson said.

About 150 cakes were bidded off today, and the rest will be auctioned tomorrow. The Carr Center received around 310 cake entries. With the auction being virtual and bids being taken by phone and text messages, the first day has been successful.

“We knew the community would show up for us and they are certainly not proving us wrong, so their showing up, they donated cakes, their bidding. This is exactly how we hoped this would go,” Clawson said.

To view the cakes and incentives, you can visit the Carr Center website or its Facebook page. A list of phone numbers to text to bid are located on the website as well. To place a bid on the phone you can call (740)-453-2525.

360 degree tour of cake auction.

Text To Bid numbers:

(740)-562-4741

(740)-562-4971

(740)-562-4950

(740)-562-4748

(740)-562-4957

