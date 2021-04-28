AP Top 25 Podcast: NFL draft preview for 2022, CFP expansion

Sports
Associated Press28

On the eve of the NFL draft, it’s time to explore who will be going No. 1 — in 2022.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Matt Miller, the creator of The NFL Draft Scout and an ESPN contributor, joins AP’s Ralph Russo to dig into next year’s draft class.

The early favorite to be at the top of next year’s draft boards is a pass rusher who plays in the Pac-12.

The next class has no surefire QB like Trevor Lawrence, but there is an intriguing group of prospects that should produce several potential top-10 picks.

Also, Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic joins the show to read the College Football Playoff expansion tea leaves.

What’s your favorite format? The CFP says it is toying with 63 different models.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://appodcasts.com/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

