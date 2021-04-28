Updated on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late morning and early afternoon, and then widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 82°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early evening, and then widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 59°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, diminishing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than an inch possible.

THURSDAY: Widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the morning, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 75°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than an inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 47°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the morning and early afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 67°. Breezy, with west winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 38°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 66°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 46°.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 74°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 52°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 76°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 56°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 72°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an elongated frontal boundary is presently stalled out across the central Great Lakes Region, down towards Chicago, IL, over towards southeastern Nebraska and back towards southeastern Colorado. Along this frontal boundary, an area of low pressure – L1A – is located in central Iowa with a minimum central pressure of 1001 mb, whilst a second area of low pressure – L1 – can be down in southeastern Colorado with a minimum central pressure of 998 mb.

As we head into the evening hours in our region, I am expecting that mostly clear skies will continue. Some additional clouds may begin to arrive during the overnight hours, resulting in partly cloudy skies. Otherwise, it will likely be a warm night with overnight lows down around 55° – 59°, and a south wind at 5-15 mph.

By Wednesday Morning, L1A will have likely moved into the Chicago, IL area, whilst L1 will have likely moved into the Oklahoma Panhandle. The position of both of these lows will allow for the frontal boundary to remain well off to our north and west on Wednesday Morning. However, L1A will begin to move a bit to the east, as will L1, and this will allow for the frontal boundary to begin moving towards our region. I am expecting that partly cloudy skies will be theme in our region as we head into Wednesday. This, combined with the presence of a southwesterly breeze with gusts up to 30 mph possible, will work to get our temperatures up to around 80° – 84°. However, it is possible that these clouds may thicken up a little bit extra, and should we end up with mostly cloudy skies during the morning and afternoon, then temperatures may struggle to make it above 80°. The partly cloudy skies may allow for our atmosphere to become unstable enough to allow for widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to develop during the late afternoon hours (however, if the clouds remain thick, then thunderstorms will likely not develop during the late afternoon). Meanwhile, a line or segmented line of rain showers and thunderstorms will likely develop along the frontal boundary across western and northern Ohio and down across Indiana during the afternoon.

This line or segmented line of rain showers and thunderstorms may then try to move into our region after sunset, however given the timing, it is uncertain as to just how strong this line will be when and if it reaches our region. Otherwise; widespread rain showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Wednesday Night with overnight lows likely only reaching down to around 57° – 61°.

The frontal boundary will likely arrive in central Ohio late Wednesday Night and may be slow to move out of Ohio during the first half of Thursday. Thus, widespread rain showers and thunderstorms will be likely for Thursday, but it is unlikely that these thunderstorms will be strong to severe given the likely conditions in our region by this point. Nonetheless, highs on Thursday may try to reach upwards of 73° – 77° depending on just how much rain is present in our region.

A slight chance of rain showers will exist in our forecast for Friday as lapse rates may support a few rain showers developing during the afternoon. Otherwise, expect breezy conditions with northwest winds gusting upwards of 30 mph.

An area of high pressure will likely quickly move through the region as we head into the first half of the weekend.

Another frontal boundary will likely begin to move in from the Upper Plains as we start of next work week. At the same time, the remnants of an upper level low will likely begin to move out of Texas. Both of these systems will allow for the possibility of some rain showers and thunderstorms in our region next work week.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

