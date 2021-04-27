Zanesville Farmers Market returns Outside on Saturday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The summer Zanesville Farmers Market returns back outside on Saturday, May 1.

The farmers market concluded its spring market last Saturday, which was located inside the Colony Square Mall. From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, customers can stop by Adornetto’s and shop the different vendors outside.

“I think just being outside, back outside, is always really good for the market. People enjoy that environment a lot more than some of our indoor venues… We’re planning some things to make the market seem like more of an event, and so it’s going to be a place that people can come and shop for their local produce and goods but also just hangout,” Farmers Market Board of Directors member Betsy Rosser said.

The farmers market has demonstrations and educational opportunities planned this summer as well as live music. Customers can find locally grown produce, homemade spreads, baked goods, plants and a variety of other goods.

“We actually are working with Adornetto’s on some new things that we think are really going to enhance the farmers market experience for the community, but news of that will be to come, so stay tuned for that, check out our Facebook page, we’ll post things there as well,” Rosser said.

The Zanesville Farmers Market will be open every Saturday until October at Adornetto’s. The Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Farmers Market will also open Saturday at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds.