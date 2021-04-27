Sports Betting Line

MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MILWAUKEE OFF Miami OFF at L.A. DODGERS -196 Cincinnati +173 at ATLANTA -127 Chicago +113 at ST. LOUIS -117 Philadelphia +103 San Diego -154 at ARIZONA +139 at SAN FRANCISCO -132 Colorado +118 American League at BALTIMORE OFF N.Y. YANKEES OFF Minnesota -122 at CLEVELAND +108 at TAMPA BAY -159 Oakland +144 L.A. Angels -122 at TEXAS +108 at HOUSTON -206 Seattle +178 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -211 Detroit +183 Interleague Kansas City -122 at PITTSBURGH +108 at N.Y. METS -242 Boston +205 at TORONTO -164 Washington +149 NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Orlando at PHILADELPHIA 7 (220) Atlanta at WASHINGTON 3 (223) LA Lakers at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Charlotte at NEW YORK 4 (207½) Chicago at MIAMI 5 (209) San Antonio at DENVER 5 (228½) New Orleans at MEMPHIS 2½ (235) Portland at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) LA Clippers at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Utah NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Vancouver -119 at OTTAWA -101 at MINNESOTA -140 St. Louis +119 Toronto -140 at MONTREAL +118 Edmonton -117 at WINNIPEG -103 at VEGAS -126 Colorado +105 at LOS ANGELES -161 Anaheim +137 Arizona -112 at SAN JOSE -108

