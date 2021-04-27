Sports Betting Line

|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-196
|Cincinnati
|+173
|at ATLANTA
|-127
|Chicago
|+113
|at ST. LOUIS
|-117
|Philadelphia
|+103
|San Diego
|-154
|at
|ARIZONA
|+139
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-132
|Colorado
|+118
|American League
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|N.Y.
|YANKEES
|OFF
|Minnesota
|-122
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+108
|at TAMPA BAY
|-159
|Oakland
|+144
|L.A. Angels
|-122
|at
|TEXAS
|+108
|at HOUSTON
|-206
|Seattle
|+178
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-211
|Detroit
|+183
|Interleague
|Kansas City
|-122
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+108
|at N.Y. METS
|-242
|Boston
|+205
|at TORONTO
|-164
|Washington
|+149
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|at PHILADELPHIA
|7
|(220)
|Atlanta
|at WASHINGTON
|3
|(223)
|LA
|Lakers
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Charlotte
|at NEW YORK
|4
|(207½)
|Chicago
|at MIAMI
|5
|(209)
|San
|Antonio
|at DENVER
|5
|(228½)
|New
|Orleans
|at MEMPHIS
|2½
|(235)
|Portland
|at PHOENIX
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Clippers
|at SACRAMENTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Utah
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Vancouver
|-119
|at
|OTTAWA
|-101
|at MINNESOTA
|-140
|St.
|Louis
|+119
|Toronto
|-140
|at
|MONTREAL
|+118
|Edmonton
|-117
|at
|WINNIPEG
|-103
|at VEGAS
|-126
|Colorado
|+105
|at LOS ANGELES
|-161
|Anaheim
|+137
|Arizona
|-112
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|-108
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Please follow and like us: