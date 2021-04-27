Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press12
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MILWAUKEE OFF Miami OFF
at L.A. DODGERS -196 Cincinnati +173
at ATLANTA -127 Chicago +113
at ST. LOUIS -117 Philadelphia +103
San Diego -154 at ARIZONA +139
at SAN FRANCISCO -132 Colorado +118
American League
at BALTIMORE OFF N.Y. YANKEES OFF
Minnesota -122 at CLEVELAND +108
at TAMPA BAY -159 Oakland +144
L.A. Angels -122 at TEXAS +108
at HOUSTON -206 Seattle +178
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -211 Detroit +183
Interleague
Kansas City -122 at PITTSBURGH +108
at N.Y. METS -242 Boston +205
at TORONTO -164 Washington +149
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Orlando
at PHILADELPHIA 7 (220) Atlanta
at WASHINGTON 3 (223) LA Lakers
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Charlotte
at NEW YORK 4 (207½) Chicago
at MIAMI 5 (209) San Antonio
at DENVER 5 (228½) New Orleans
at MEMPHIS (235) Portland
at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Utah
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Vancouver -119 at OTTAWA -101
at MINNESOTA -140 St. Louis +119
Toronto -140 at MONTREAL +118
Edmonton -117 at WINNIPEG -103
at VEGAS -126 Colorado +105
at LOS ANGELES -161 Anaheim +137
Arizona -112 at SAN JOSE -108

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Avatar
Associated Press

