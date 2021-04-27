Special Election Scheduled

Elections will be held in August and November to fill an upcoming congressional vacancy in Ohio.

Governor Mike DeWine said a partisan primary for the special election to fill the 15th Congressional District seat now held by Rep. Steve Stivers will be held August 3rd, with the general election occurring November 2.

Stivers, a republican, last week announced plans to step down as of May 16 to oversee the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Stivers 15th District covers 12 Ohio counties including Morgan and Perry.



