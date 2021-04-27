Philo Woman Pleads Guilty in Theft of Doctor’s Office

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office says a Philo woman appeared in Common Pleas Court Tuesday.

49-year-old Trisha Wyer pled guilty to one count of Theft. Prosecutors say the exact amount of money stolen is disputed, but law enforcement says it is just over $58,000.

Zanesville Police say Dr. John Hibler’s office reported suspected theft in January of 2018. Detective Sergeant Phil Michel says an investigation into former office manager Trish Wyer revealed that she was misappropriating funds from the office beginning in March 2015 and ending August 2017.

Wyer was indicted on October 21, 2020 for the theft offense that occurred during her employment in Hibler’s office.

Judge Mark Fleegle continued Wyer bond as previously set and ordered a pre-sentence investigation.