Injury Accident Investigation

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an injury accident.

It took place in the 15000 block of County Road 429 in Franklin Township on Monday.

Deputies said that 34-year-old Megan Conklin, of Coshocton, was traveling south on County Road 429 when the vehicle went off the roadway and overcorrected. It then went off the left side of the road, striking a street sign before going into a creek and overturning.

A passenger in the vehicle 33-year-old Scott Dawson II was treated at the scene and released. Conklin was transported by emergency squad to Coshocton Regional Medial Center.

Authorities believe speed to be a factor in the crash that remains under investigation.