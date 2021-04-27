Home Sales and Prices Soar

Home sales are up across the state of Ohio and so are home prices.

According to the Ohio REALTORS organization home sales in the first quarter of 2021 were up 4.4 percent from this time period last year and the average price of a home in the state is up 13.5 percent.

Local realtor Christy Woodburn says sellers should be prepared to quickly go into contract.

“When I go to a listing appointment my biggest thing is, okay you are wanting to list your home, so what’s your plan? Where are you going to go? Because as soon as you put your sign in the front yard and the house goes active it is going to go to contract probably within the first two days,” said Woodburn, Lepi & Associates Real Estate Services.

As of Tuesday morning there were only 48 homes for sale in Muskingum County with buyers coming from all over to look at the local inventory.

“What I’ve noticed also is we’re just not competing with the buyers here in our local area we are getting buyers from Columbus. So, what’s happening in that real estate market is they are bidding $50-to-$75,000 over listing price and they’re still not getting the property. So now the last three listings I’ve had are buyers that have come from Columbus and they will commute back and forth,” said Woodburn.

Woodburn says potential buyers who can purchase a home with cash or a conventional loan are usually more likely to appeal to sellers.

The average price of a home sold in the first quarter of 2021 in Ohio was $214,822.