Dolphins send veteran guard Ereck Flowers back to Washington

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins agreed to trade veteran guard Ereck Flowers to Washington in a deal Tuesday that also included a swap of late-round draft picks.

The Dolphins will pay Flowers $6 million as a signing bonus for a restructured contract this year, and Washington will pay him a $3 million base salary, said his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Flowers signed a $30 million, three-year deal with the Dolphins a year ago and started 14 games at left guard in his only season with them. He started 16 games in 2019 for Washington under that team’s previous coaching regime and is expected to return to that starting spot.

He has also played for the Giants and Jaguars and has 85 career starts.

The deal frees up needed salary-cap space for the Dolphins, and slightly increases the chance they’ll take Oregon right tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 6 pick in the draft Thursday. But they’re still expected to choose a pass catcher for Tua Tagovailoa with their top choice.

By returning to Washington, Flowers provides insurance in case the team loses right guard Brandon Scherff in free agency after the 2021 season. Scherff will be playing on the franchise tag for a second consecutive year.

